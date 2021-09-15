The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at approximately 11:05 a.m. PT/ 2:05 p.m. ET.

To watch the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

