ADM to Hold Global Investor Day on Dec. 10

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 19:00   

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced that it will hold a global investor day on the morning of Friday, Dec. 10.

Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano, Chief Financial Officer Ray Young, and other leaders will review ADM’s strategic accomplishments and map out the next phase of the company’s transformation and growth.

The company will share more details in the coming weeks.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Disclaimer

