Raven Industries Shareholders Approve Transaction With CNH Industrial

Dan Rykhus, Raven President & Chief Executive Officer, said, “We thank our shareholders for their strong support of this transaction. We look forward to working with the CNH Industrial team to close the transaction.”

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced that, at a special meeting held on September 15, 2021, its shareholders voted strongly to approve the pending transaction with CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI). More than 71% of the outstanding shares of Raven voted, and of the shares that voted, over 99% voted in favor of the transaction with CNH Industrial.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and acceptance by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) of a signed commitment letter.

The final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, after certification by Raven’s inspector of elections.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Raven and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as its legal advisor.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, not past or historical events. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "should," "estimate," "predict," "project," "would," "will," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.