Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

September 15, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 9, 2021 through September 15, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through September 15, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

 

Share Repurchase Program 		   


Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
       
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 93,669,407
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   6,256,000
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 14.97
Start Date     August 5, 2021
Percentage of program completed as at September 15, 2021 62.45%
       
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
       
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
September 9, 2021 242,000 EUR 15.64 EUR 3,783,972
September 10, 2021 209,000 EUR 15.59 EUR 3,257,307
September 13, 2021 235,000 EUR 15.61 EUR 3,669,333
September 14, 2021 230,000 EUR 15.64 EUR 3,596,290
September 15, 2021 233,000 EUR 15.54 EUR 3,620,101
Total1 1,149,000 EUR 15.60 EUR 17,927,001
       
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE  

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.

Disclaimer

