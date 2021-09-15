Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Cyan Raises EUR 8 Million Selling Shares at EUR 3.22 per Share (PLX AI) – Cyan capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 million fully subscribed.Cyan shares placed at a price of EUR 3.22 per share



