Cyan Raises EUR 8 Million Selling Shares at EUR 3.22 per Share

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 19:26  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Cyan capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 million fully subscribed.Cyan shares placed at a price of EUR 3.22 per share

  • (PLX AI) – Cyan capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 million fully subscribed.
  • Cyan shares placed at a price of EUR 3.22 per share
