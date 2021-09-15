checkAd

Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play the largest global innovation platform in the field of Artificial Intelligence, and international accelerator and investment platform INTEMA (Intelligent Machines) launched by AI subsidiary of MTS, largest telecom operator in Eastern Europe (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), have commenced a partnership that will see INTEMA and Plug and Play's global ecosystem development, leveraging the platform to support its comprehensive digital transformation strategy in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The collaboration with Plug and Play will allow INTEMA by MTS AI to expand the number of global AI startups to be included in the accelerator program which provides access to international expertise in Artificial Intelligence and possible investment opportunities.

Plug and Play, headquartered in Silicon Valley, is renowned for connecting startups, corporations, and investors throughout the world to help them to collaborate and scale together. Plug and Play's global ecosystem across the United States, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo encompasses over 40,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners. In 2020 alone, 2,065 projects were accelerated in Plug and Play.

INTEMA by MTS AI accelerator aims to select best global startups and coach the teams in key areas including technology, product, marketing and sales expertise. As part of the partnership, Plug and Play experts will become mentors in INTEMA acceleration program and share their experience with the participants in the training program to enhance their knowledge, skills and capabilities in order to help them scale their businesses and foster the creation of cutting-edge AI solutions. INTEMA by MTS AI accelerator also welcomes AI experts from leading technology companies such as Samsung, Shazam, Apple, Intel, Nvidia and others to work with its accelerator startups and provide mentorship.

Each accelerator program participant will receive this expert guidance alongside up to $100,000.00 in early-stage funding from INTEMA. They may also be included in INTEMA fund pipeline which recently made its first investment of $10 million in San Diego-based startup Kneron that makes AI chips (among its investors are Foxconn, Qualcomm, Sequoia and Horizon ventures).

