ALYI Builds American EV Brand Targeting Over $200 Billion In EV Market Opportunities Outside America

Dallas, TX , Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) is a small, early-stage company out to make a big name for itself with a differentiated and comprehensive strategy for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles as the company pursues over $200 billion in overall EV market opportunities.

While big name companies race with each other to introduce electric cars and trucks into a market saturated with existing combustion engine powered cars and trucks, ALYI faces less competition as it introduces a different kind of electric vehicle into a significantly less saturated and much larger market.

ALYI’s entry into the electric vehicle market is through the introduction of electric motorcycles in Africa with plans to expand globally into additional less developed economic markets.

Africa has one of the world’s lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world at about 44 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants.  The global average is 180 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants.  The U.S. has over 800 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants.

Less Saturated:

So, while big name companies race with each other to replace 800 combustion engine vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants with an electric alternative, ALYI, relatively unopposed, is otherwise positioned to increase the number of vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants from 44 to 100 or 200 or more.

Much Larger:

The number of automobiles sold globally per year is currently about the same as the number of motorized 2 and 3 wheeled vehicles.  Reports on the number of automobiles and motorized 2 and 3 wheeled vehicles varies based on the specific variables of different analysts, but it’s safe to say from 60 to 70 million of each are sold annually.  A larger percentage of the overall annual auto sales are in the U.S. while only a fraction of the motorized two and 3 wheeled vehicle sales are in the U.S. (more on the U.S. motorcycle market later).  With the global population just under 8 billion, where only 1.2 billion of the population lives within developed economies, and that developed population number is forecasted to remain flat while the less developed population continues to grow, it’s unlikely the demand for automobiles can keep up with the demand for more affordable two and three wheeled vehicles.

