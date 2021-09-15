checkAd

Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common Stock Sales with Convertible Note Holders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 19:36  |  82   |   |   


  •  Univest Securities retained for proposed financing & uplist to national stock exchange
  •  Company to present at today’s Emerging Growth Conference at 2:30 PM EDT

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with holders of the Company’s convertible notes that provides for a 90-day moratorium on conversions and a 90-day prohibition on sales of common shares by those noteholders issued as a result of conversion notices submitted after September 1st, 2021 (collectively the “Lockup”).

Additionally, the Company has retained the services of Univest Securities for a proposed underwritten public offering of securities that is expected to be completed in conjunction with a listing of the Company’s common shares on a national stock exchange.

“We are very pleased to have received the support from our existing convertible note holders with this lockup agreement,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO. “We have recently seen a significant increase in interest in the Company from individual and institutional investors as a result of significant advancements we have made in terms of our COVID related test offering at our highly automated CLIA/CAP lab Provista Diagnostics based in the Atlanta area. Moving forward, we expect even greater interest in our programs from the investment community as we make progress with our clinical-stage Tollovir oral antiviral 3CL protease inhibitor therapeutic programs for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients, as well as our Tollotest companion biomarker that measures 3CL protease activity. We expect to release results later this quarter from an observational study Phase 1/2 study of Tollovir that was conducted in Israel in 2020, provide updates on the ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized COVID patients for Tollovir currently enrolling in Israel, as well as provide updates on the initiation of Phase 2/3 clinical trials planned for Tollovir in both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients. We believe this lockup agreement will provide confidence to the marketplace, give the Company sufficient room to complete certain strategic transactions currently being evaluated to unlock shareholder value and help facilitate the listing of our common shares on a national stock exchange in the months ahead.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common Stock Sales with Convertible Note Holders  Univest Securities retained for proposed financing & uplist to national stock exchange Company to present at today’s Emerging Growth Conference at 2:30 PM EDT New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...