Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 19:35  |  47   |   |   

Cboe Vest celebrates 5-year anniversary of its groundbreaking Buffer Fund (symbol: BUIGX), which has brought defined outcome investing to a broader set of investors.The Fund's methodology and infrastructure served as the blueprint for the $5 …

  • Cboe Vest celebrates 5-year anniversary of its groundbreaking Buffer Fund (symbol: BUIGX), which has brought defined outcome investing to a broader set of investors.
  • The Fund's methodology and infrastructure served as the blueprint for the $5 billion+1 "buffer category" of more than 75 funds that provide access to the buffer investment strategy.
  • Since launching the first buffer fund in 2016, Cboe Vest has accumulated over $4.22 billion2 in assets under management and supervision with strategies designed to buffer downside losses, enhance gains, provide consistent income, and manage volatility.
  • $1.29 billion3 of inflows YTD for the 70+ mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), unit investment trusts ("UITs"), and Collective Investment Trusts ("CITs") managed or supervised by Cboe Vest.

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Cboe Vest Financial LLC ("Cboe Vest") announced today that the Cboe Vest S&P 500 Buffer Strategy Fund (the "Fund") - the category-creating invention that heralded a lineup of more than 75 buffer funds - has completed a five-year track record. The Fund's Institutional share class (Ticker: BUIGX) earned a 5-Star 5-Year and Overall Morningstar Rating.4

With the Fund's inception on Aug. 23, 2016, equity investors gained access for the first time to a Buffer (or "Buffer Protect") risk-management strategy inside of a registered fund, which seeks to protect or "hedge" a targeted level of downside losses, while allowing participation in potential upside gains to a cap. The Fund's Buffer Protect Strategy had previously been accessible to only select investors in structured notes or annuities.

The ground-breaking Cboe Vest fund, which tracks the Cboe S&P 500 Buffer Protect Index (SPRO), invests in a laddered portfolio of Buffer Protect strategies, with 10% downside buffer protection and caps that recalibrate to prevailing levels of the S&P 500 each month.

While the Fund launched in 2016, the body of work leading up to it began in 2012, when the Cboe Vest team started designing the methodology (see patent application) for the Buffer Strategy and indexes, developing the trading infrastructure, and collaborating on facilitating the regulatory framework for buffer strategy-based registered funds. Cboe Vest's leading-edge methodology has since been incorporated into more than 75 buffer investment products, collectively representing $5 billion+.

