Aramark Celebrates Latinx Culture and Team Contributions During Hispanic Heritage Month

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a leading provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services, is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15- October 15), by announcing the company’s annual Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) 30/30 award winners and by celebrating the diversity of its culinary talent through the stories and recipes from its Hispanic and Latinx chefs across the country.

Aramark’s Impacto employee resource group (ERG) selected 30 employees to receive its annual HHM 30/30 award. The award, which was established in 2017, recognizes team members for delivering on Aramark’s mission of being rooted in service, and for outstanding effort during the challenges of the past year.