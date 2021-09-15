Aramark Celebrates Latinx Culture and Team Contributions During Hispanic Heritage Month
Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a leading provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services, is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15- October 15), by announcing the company’s annual Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) 30/30 award winners and by celebrating the diversity of its culinary talent through the stories and recipes from its Hispanic and Latinx chefs across the country.
Aramark’s Impacto employee resource group (ERG) selected 30 employees to receive its annual HHM 30/30 award. The award, which was established in 2017, recognizes team members for delivering on Aramark’s mission of being rooted in service, and for outstanding effort during the challenges of the past year.
Additionally, Aramark guests will be able to learn more about some of the company’s Hispanic and Latinx chefs, and experience the dishes that inspire them, through the company’s Chef Spotlight program. Launched at the start of 2021, Chef Spotlight celebrates the diversity of the company’s culinary talent and spotlights the chefs who have had an impact on the organization and its guests. This month, Chef Spotlight shares the stories of inspiring culinarians, representing various countries, including Argentina, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, El Salvador, Uruguay, and more.
This year’s Impacto HHM 30/30 honorees include:
- Alicia Rivera, Executive Chef, K-12
- Andrew Cortez, Production Supervisor, AUS Refreshments
- Anthony Lopez, General Manager, Sports & Entertainment
- Belinda Belmontes, Operations Manager, Parks/Leisure
- Brenda Gomez, Food Service Shift Supervisor, Business Dining
- Cynthia Magdalena Morales Gatica, Chef, International
- Daniela Andrea Mardones Ponce, Contract Assistant, International
- Denis Franco, General Manager, Healthcare
- Elisabeth Rodriguez, Food Service Manager, Higher Education
- Fernando Lopez, Catering Services Coordinator, Healthcare
- Gilbert Talamantez, Supervisor Corporate Services, Uniform Services
- Ignacio Sanchez, Director, Strategic Development, Corrections
- Jacqueline Chavezruiz, Food Retail Brand Location Manager, Business Dining
- Jay Gutierrez, General Manager, Sports & Entertainment
- Jessica Esquivias, Administrative Assistant, Higher Education
- John Arroyo, District Manager, AUS Refreshments
- Jose Chavez, Executive Chef, Sports & Entertainment
- Jose Saenz, Nutrition Associate Manager, K-12
- Lilibeth Brall, Customer Service Representative, Corporate/Avendra
- Luis Torres, Food Service Supervisor, Healthcare
- Manuel Ignacio Villafane Lima, Head of Human Resources, International
- Maria Nieto, Cook, Business Dining
- Marisol Padilla, Supervisor, Finance & Accounting, AUS Refreshments
- Michael Cintron, Regional Sales Director, AUS
- Richard Cintron, IT Business Analyst, Parks/Leisure
- Salvador Aguirre, Food Service Director, Higher Education
- Tatiana Negron, Laundry Associate Manager, Healthcare
- Tomas Canales, Food Retail Brand Location Supervisor, Higher Education
- Ulises De La Cruz, General Manager, Sports & Entertainment
- Victor Carbajal, Sr. Human Resources Manager, Higher Education
The following culinarians are featured in the Hispanic Heritage Month Chef Spotlight. Some of their stories are highlighted in Aramark’s Making Our Mark Blog and are also shared here.
