checkAd

UPDATE: Megola Inc. Gets Court Injunction to STOP 10M Common Share Deposits

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 20:15  |  21   |   |   

Megola Inc. CEO Addresses ShareholdersLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Megola Inc., (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"); a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Service Company is pleased to share a letter from CEO Robert …

Megola Inc. CEO Addresses Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Megola Inc., (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"); a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Service Company is pleased to share a letter from CEO Robert Gardiner.

Dear Shareholders: Megola has made a commitment to continue to bring value to our shareholders and we have spent many months restructuring the company business and to set ourselves apart from previous management. Our experienced team has uncovered several stock issuances from prior years that we deemed invalid for deposit. We are not to cause alarm to shareholders more so we are cleaning up past managements questionable transactions. We hired a legal team to review these questionable transactions, deal with them appropriately and overall will strengthen company forward.

On September 10th Megola received a temporary court injunction to stop 5 million book entry, a 5 million certificate of MGON common shares from being eligible for deposit. A court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8th to hear evidence for a permanent stoppage of deposit for the shares in question. These shares are currently part of the outstanding common issued.

Megola has full confidence that the outcome of the hearing will favor a Stop Deposit order by the court. Megola is also reviewing another approximate 10M in issued old certificates from 2014 to potentially cancel. These too are inclusive of current outstanding issued. Megola recently returned 19,500,000 common shares back to treasury.

The actions of Megola continues to assure all shareholders will benefit from the hard work of our executive team and board. Please visit our social sites as we will be making updates when applicable.

My quote from August 25th update "We were able to reduce our outstanding common shares by 19,500,000 and I am currently investigating with our corporate team of past issuances of our common stock. Since bringing the company back in good standing we have determined that some previous managements may have issued stock that might not have been valid, so I owe it to our shareholders to review the history of the company as we move it forward. Currently there is over 20 million more common shares in certificate form that are being reviewed to cancel with proper legal procedures".

Doing exactly as I claim, the best I can for company and its shareholders.

Sincerely Yours,

Robert Gardiner

Recent Megola News

Megola Retires Common Stock to Treasury - Megola (alo-gem.com)

For more information on Megola brands http://megolacorp.com

For more information on Balanced2Day: Balanced2Day.com

For more information on The Stink Genie: GenieBrands.com

For more information Contact:

Megola, Inc.
Attn: John MacLeod
http://megolacorp.com
http://twitter.com/megolacorp
megola2020@gmail.com
1-888-587-1698

Stock information here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/overview

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: Megola Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664242/UPDATE-Megola-Inc-Gets-Court-Injunct ...

Megola Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPDATE: Megola Inc. Gets Court Injunction to STOP 10M Common Share Deposits Megola Inc. CEO Addresses ShareholdersLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Megola Inc., (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"); a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Service Company is pleased to share a letter from CEO Robert …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System
Fiore Gold Files Amended Pan Mine Technical Report
Idaho Champion Gold Defines New Mineralized Corridor Through Drilling at Champagne Project
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”
Pampa Metals Reports Drilling Results Indicative of a Porphyry System at Its Cerro Buenos Aires ...
Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange
374Water Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Provide Strategic Input to Advance the Company ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Megola Retires Common Stock to Treasury
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21Megola Product Lines Continue to Help Combat COVID-19 Virus and Boost Mental Health
Accesswire | Analysen