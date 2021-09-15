checkAd

Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully Backstopped Rights Offering and Sale of Additional Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants for $33 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced $78.0 million of a planned equity capital raise, including a $45.0 million fully backstopped rights offering to holders of its Class A common stock and holders of certain warrants to purchase Class A common stock, a private placement with the backstop provider, an entity affiliated with Joseph N. Sanberg, for gross proceeds of $30.0 million, which will close promptly following the consummation of the rights offering subject to customary closing conditions, and the closing of a $3.0 million private placement with Matthew B. Salzberg, the company’s co-founder. In connection with the equity capital raise, Blue Apron is also announcing certain changes to its board of directors and capital structure.

Fully Backstopped Rights Offering and Related Private Placements

Pursuant to the terms of the fully backstopped rights offering, the company intends to issue, for no consideration, non-transferable subscription rights, which will entitle eligible holders as of the record date to purchase their pro rata amount of $45.0 million of (i) shares of Class A common stock, (ii) warrants to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $15.00 per share, (iii) warrants to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $18.00 per share, and (iv) warrants to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $20.00 per share.

The warrants will have a term of seven years from the date of issuance. No fractional shares of Class A common stock will be issued in the rights offering, or upon exercise of the warrants. Participants in the proposed rights offering will need to exercise multiple rights and pay an aggregate subscription price of at least $10.00 to participate in the rights offering and for each $10.00 will receive one share of Class A common stock, as well as the ratios of associated warrants—one warrant for 0.8 of one share with a $15.00 exercise price per share, one warrant for 0.4 of one share with a $18.00 exercise price per share, and one warrant for 0.2 of one share with a $20.00 exercise price per share.

