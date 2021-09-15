checkAd

Discover Your Trademark Style With Macy’s Fall Fashion

15.09.2021, 20:37  |   |   |   

This fall, Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate style destination, inspires shoppers to find their trademark style with must-have looks from the best brands at amazing prices across apparel, beauty, home and accessories. Trademark style celebrates the magical moment when what we wear transcends just being clothes and becomes a true extension of our ever changing, one-of-a-kind selves. Need help finding your trademark style? For extra inspiration and expert tips, check out Macy’s Presents The Edit, a digital destination of all the buzziest looks curated by experts from Macy’s Fashion Office. Plus, discover now trending products sure to be the newest obsession with Macy’s contemporary shopping guide. With so many ways to shop, from Macy’s app or macys.com to visiting your local Macy’s or enjoying contact-free curbside pick-up, scoring the best fall looks and deals has never been easier.

Discover your trademark style with Macy's Fall Fashion; I.N.C. International Concepts, $26.50 - $249.50

Discover your trademark style with Macy's Fall Fashion; I.N.C. International Concepts, $26.50 - $249.50 (Photo: Business Wire)

“The excitement around fall fashion is definitely in the air and we have identified the must-have trends to embrace the change of seasons,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “From chic and monochromatic shades of gray to bursts of vibrant color guaranteed to brighten even the gloomiest days ahead – we are confident that we have curated the perfect options to help our shoppers discover their trademark style.”

Trademark You

Macy’s fall campaign, “Trademark You,” celebrates the magic of a great outfit and the power of creating a trademark style. The energetic spot bursting with captivating fashion and quick vignettes follows four women as they create their trademark looks. From putting on a bright purple statement coat as she enters a room full of blue-suited peers to rocking a tweed suit with combat boots or finishing off the perfect look with a pair of statement earrings, the spot showcases these stylish women dressing in a way that feels personal and unique. Produced by Macy’s in collaboration with BBDO, the campaign rolls out across television, print and digital.

