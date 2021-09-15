checkAd

Emera Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Offering of Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 20:41  |  43   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Emera’s prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 5, 2021.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emera Incorporated (“Emera” or the “Company”) (TSX:EMA) announced today that it has agreed to increase the size of its previously announced offering and issue 9,000,000 Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series L (the “Series L Preferred Shares”) at a price of $25.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $225,000,000 on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters in Canada led by TD Securities Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets.

The holders of Series L Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends at an annual rate of $1.15 per share, payable quarterly, as and when declared by the board of directors of the Company yielding 4.60% per annum. The initial dividend, if declared, will be payable on November 15, 2021 and will be $0.1638 per share, based on an anticipated closing date of September 24, 2021.

The Series L Preferred Shares will not be redeemable by the Company prior to November 15, 2026. On or after November 15, 2026 the Company may redeem all or any part of the then outstanding Series L Preferred Shares, at the Company's option without the consent of the holder, by the payment of: $26.00 per share if redeemed before November 15, 2027; $25.75 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2027 but before November 15, 2028; $25.50 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2028 but before November 15, 2029; $25.25 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2029 but before November 15, 2030; and $25.00 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2030, together, in each case, with all accrued and unpaid dividends up to but excluding the date fixed for redemption. The Series L Preferred Shares do not have a fixed maturity date and are not redeemable at the option of the holders of Series L Preferred Shares.

The offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Series L Preferred Shares will be offered to the public in Canada by way of prospectus supplement to Emera's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 12, 2021. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emera Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Offering of Preferred Shares NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Emera’s prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2021 to its short form base shelf …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...