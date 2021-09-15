Emera Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Offering of Preferred Shares

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emera Incorporated ( “Emera” or the “Company” ) (TSX:EMA) announced today that it has agreed to increase the size of its previously announced offering and issue 9,000,000 Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series L (the “Series L Preferred Shares” ) at a price of $25.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $225,000,000 on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters in Canada led by TD Securities Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets.

The holders of Series L Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends at an annual rate of $1.15 per share, payable quarterly, as and when declared by the board of directors of the Company yielding 4.60% per annum. The initial dividend, if declared, will be payable on November 15, 2021 and will be $0.1638 per share, based on an anticipated closing date of September 24, 2021.

The Series L Preferred Shares will not be redeemable by the Company prior to November 15, 2026. On or after November 15, 2026 the Company may redeem all or any part of the then outstanding Series L Preferred Shares, at the Company's option without the consent of the holder, by the payment of: $26.00 per share if redeemed before November 15, 2027; $25.75 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2027 but before November 15, 2028; $25.50 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2028 but before November 15, 2029; $25.25 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2029 but before November 15, 2030; and $25.00 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2030, together, in each case, with all accrued and unpaid dividends up to but excluding the date fixed for redemption. The Series L Preferred Shares do not have a fixed maturity date and are not redeemable at the option of the holders of Series L Preferred Shares.

The offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Series L Preferred Shares will be offered to the public in Canada by way of prospectus supplement to Emera's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 12, 2021. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.