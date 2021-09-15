checkAd

The Honest Company Announces Appointment of Pete Gerstberger to Chief Digital and Strategy Officer

The Honest Company, (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, announced today that Pete Gerstberger will join the company as its chief digital and strategy officer effective October 4.

Pete Gerstberger joins The Honest Company as its chief digital and strategy officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Pete’s extensive experience across the digital, tech and product development disciplines makes him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to strengthen our omnichannel strategy,” said Nick Vlahos, The Honest Company CEO. “At Honest, we’re committed to expanding our reach as the modern CPG company and our digital strategy is an integral part of how we do that.”

Gerstberger will be charged with continuing to grow the company’s unique omnichannel strategy and utilizing Honest Omni-Analytics and insights to drive the digital business. As a member of the executive team, he will also be a key voice in moving the corporate strategy forward, narrowing in on future company growth initiatives, licensing, partnerships and category development.

Joining Honest with more than 18 years of experience, Gerstberger’s background boasts extensive digital strategy and product development, including spearheading ground-breaking initiatives at both Amazon and Ring. Throughout his career, he has led teams in the development, launch and scaling of new technologies and game-changing service offerings for consumers, including the introduction of secure, contactless delivery through Amazon Key.

Previously serving as the Head of Amazon Key, Gerstberger was responsible for restructuring and scaling the service to 50M+ Amazon Prime customers, enabling secure, contactless deliveries inside Prime customers’ homes. Prior to that, in his role as Vice President and General Manager at Ring, Gerstberger led the development, launch and management of the Ring’s home security system, Ring Alarm, resulting in substantial revenue increases for the company.

“I am honored to join The Honest Company leadership team,” said Pete Gerstberger. “As a father of three, I have relied on Honest products for my family for years, and I am excited to have the opportunity to directly contribute to Honest’s mission by driving innovation and growth across digital assets and channels.”

The addition of Gerstberger will continue to solidify The Honest Company’s position as a next generation, innovative modern CPG company with a mission to inspire everyone to love living consciously.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 32,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

