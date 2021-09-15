checkAd

Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Any and All Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 21:04  |  48   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 3.950% Notes due 2022 and its outstanding 3.000% Notes due 2022 (collectively, the “Any and All Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Any and All Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 9, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Any and All Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, September 15, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated.

References in this news release to "$" are to United States dollars.

The applicable Reference Yield, Repurchase Yield and Total Consideration (each as defined more fully in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to the Any and All Tender Offer are detailed in the table below. 

Title of
Security 		CUSIP/ISIN Initial
Principal
Amount 		U.S. Treasury
Reference
Security 		Reference
Yield 		Fixed
Spread 		Repurchase
Yield 		Total
Consideration(a)
3.950%
Notes due
2022 		448055AJ2/
US448055AJ20 		$500,000,000 2.25% UST
due
4/15/2022 		0.064% +25 bps 0.314% $1,021.07
3.000%
Notes due
2022 		15135UAG4/
US15135UAG40 		$500,000,000 1.5% UST
due
8/15/2022 		0.083% +20 bps 0.283% $1,024.78

(a) Per $1,000 principal amount.

Upon consummation of the Any and All Tender Offer, Cenovus will pay the applicable Total Consideration (as shown in the table above for each series of Any and All Notes) for each $1,000 principal amount of such series of Any and All Notes validly tendered and accepted for payment, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, September 16, 2021, the expected settlement date for the Any and All Tender Offer. The Total Consideration was calculated in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to a fixed spread specified in the table above plus the yield to maturity date based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2021.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Any and All Tender Offer CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...