Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Any and All Tender Offer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 3.950% Notes due 2022 and its outstanding 3.000% Notes due 2022 (collectively, the “Any and All Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Any and All Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 9, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Any and All Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, September 15, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated.

The applicable Reference Yield, Repurchase Yield and Total Consideration (each as defined more fully in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to the Any and All Tender Offer are detailed in the table below.

Title of

Security CUSIP/ISIN Initial

Principal

Amount U.S. Treasury

Reference

Security Reference

Yield Fixed

Spread Repurchase

Yield Total

Consideration(a) 3.950%

Notes due

2022 448055AJ2/

US448055AJ20 $500,000,000 2.25% UST

due

4/15/2022 0.064% +25 bps 0.314% $1,021.07 3.000%

Notes due

2022 15135UAG4/

US15135UAG40 $500,000,000 1.5% UST

due

8/15/2022 0.083% +20 bps 0.283% $1,024.78

(a) Per $1,000 principal amount.

Upon consummation of the Any and All Tender Offer, Cenovus will pay the applicable Total Consideration (as shown in the table above for each series of Any and All Notes) for each $1,000 principal amount of such series of Any and All Notes validly tendered and accepted for payment, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, September 16, 2021, the expected settlement date for the Any and All Tender Offer. The Total Consideration was calculated in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to a fixed spread specified in the table above plus the yield to maturity date based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2021.