checkAd

Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 21:08  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") announced on August 4th,2021, the Company applied for a warrant incentive program (the "Incentive") to encourage the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") announced on August 4th,2021, the Company applied for a warrant incentive program (the "Incentive") to encourage the exercise of its outstanding warrants from the Private Placement dated July 13, 2020. If all the warrants are exercised from the Incentive the Company would receive aggregate gross proceeds of $ 690,000.

Under the proposed Incentive, if the Placement Warrants are exercised prior to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on the 30th day after TSX Venture approval (the "Incentive Period"), the Placement Warrant holders would receive one (1) additional warrant (an "Incentive Warrant") in consideration of the early exercise of each Placement Warrant. Each Incentive Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance. The Company believes this will give existing Placement Warrant holders the right incentive to exercise their existing Warrants. The Incentive Warrant will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day after the date of distribution.

In the event the Placement Warrant holder decides not to participate in the Incentive program, then following the expiry of the Incentive Period, the Placement Warrant holder may exercise the Placement Warrants on their original terms.

No Directors or Officers of the Company owns or control any of the Placement Warrants. The Company is not aware of any potential new insider position that would be created upon the exercise of the Placement Warrants nor the Incentive Warrants.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the exercise of any Placement Warrants for working capital and exploration on its properties.

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in this Warrant Incentive Program within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act).

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") announced on August 4th,2021, the Company applied for a warrant incentive program (the "Incentive") to encourage the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System
Fiore Gold Files Amended Pan Mine Technical Report
Idaho Champion Gold Defines New Mineralized Corridor Through Drilling at Champagne Project
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”
Pampa Metals Reports Drilling Results Indicative of a Porphyry System at Its Cerro Buenos Aires ...
Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...