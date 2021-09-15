Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") announced on August 4th,2021, the Company applied for a warrant incentive program (the "Incentive") to encourage the …

Under the proposed Incentive, if the Placement Warrants are exercised prior to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on the 30 th day after TSX Venture approval (the "Incentive Period"), the Placement Warrant holders would receive one (1) additional warrant (an "Incentive Warrant") in consideration of the early exercise of each Placement Warrant. Each Incentive Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance. The Company believes this will give existing Placement Warrant holders the right incentive to exercise their existing Warrants. The Incentive Warrant will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day after the date of distribution.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") announced on August 4 th ,2021, the Company applied for a warrant incentive program (the "Incentive") to encourage the exercise of its outstanding warrants from the Private Placement dated July 13, 2020. If all the warrants are exercised from the Incentive the Company would receive aggregate gross proceeds of $ 690,000.

In the event the Placement Warrant holder decides not to participate in the Incentive program, then following the expiry of the Incentive Period, the Placement Warrant holder may exercise the Placement Warrants on their original terms.

No Directors or Officers of the Company owns or control any of the Placement Warrants. The Company is not aware of any potential new insider position that would be created upon the exercise of the Placement Warrants nor the Incentive Warrants.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the exercise of any Placement Warrants for working capital and exploration on its properties.

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in this Warrant Incentive Program within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act).