Lowell Herb Co. to Debut New Product at Hall of Flowers Cannabis Tradeshow

California cannabis leader will showcase experimental and innovative grow practices inside immersive pop-up experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Herb Co, the marquis brand under the portfolio of Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a vertically-integrated California cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution, is set to debut a highly-anticipated new product at the 2021 Hall of Flowers cannabis tradeshow taking place September 22 and 23 in Santa Rosa.

The release, which is being kept under wraps until its Hall of Flowers debut, is expected to further distinguish Lowell Herb Co. as a leader. In addition, the brand will host an immersive pop-up experience inspired by Lowell Farms’ Salinas Valley farm and headquarters, one that will demonstrate its grow and cultivation capabilities, as well as the pureness and potency of its flower.

“We are thrilled to be back in-person at Hall of Flowers this year and have the chance to connect with the cannabis community in person. Lowell has always had a strong presence at Hall of Flowers and this year will be no different,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Chief Operating Officer Mark Ainsworth. “Between our immersive farm pop-up and choosing this event as the place where we’ll announce our newest product, we’re confident the Lowell experience will be a strong example of innovation in the cannabis industry.”

The Lowell Herb Co. pop-up will have multiple vignette stations throughout the greenery-filled, rustic space, with its booth and Lowell Blend Bar serving as both a lounge area for tradeshow guests and a comfortable space for attendees to interact with brand ambassadors and its diverse portfolio of products.

Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa is part one of a three-part event series. Lowell Herb Co. will also be participating at the Las Vegas and Palm Springs iterations of the show in October and December, respectively. Additional information about Lowell’s participation in upcoming Hall of Flowers events can be found here.

ABOUT LOWELL HERB CO.
Lowell Herb Co. is one of the fastest-growing, most talked about cannabis brands in North America. Its signature product, Lowell Smokes, has elevated the perception of cannabis consumption. Lowell Herb Co is part of the extensive Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) portfolio of award-winning brands. Lowell Farms, a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company, grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant and prides itself on using sustainable materials, from seed to sale. For more information, visit www.lowellfarms.com and follow on Instagram @lowellfarms.

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.
Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 as Indus Holdings, Inc, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

