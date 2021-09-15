The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) on Behalf of Investors

checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc (“Berkeley Lights” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a research report, alleging, among other things, that Berkeley Lights’ customers “allege they were ‘tricked,’ misled, or over-promised into buying a $2 million” and that the Company’s “product claims and practices may constitute outright fraud.” Citing interviews with former employees and executives, the report stated that Berkeley Lights is “a chaotic, wayward company that never found a viable product, value proposition, or market – and corroborate the scathing feedback from customers.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $5.90, or 18%, during intraday trading on September 15, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Berkeley Lights securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

