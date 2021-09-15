checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN Biotech AG has successfully completed 10% cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of statutory subscription rights

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN Biotech AG has successfully completed 10% cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of statutory subscription rights

15-Sep-2021 / 21:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

BRAIN Biotech AG has successfully completed 10% cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of statutory subscription rights; placement price set at 9.85 Euro per new share

Zwingenberg, Germany, 15 September 2021. BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN", or the "Company") announced today its completion of a successful capital increase raising approximately 19 million Euro with an issue price of 9.85 Euro per New Share (the "Capital Increase"). In the course of the capital increase, BRAIN placed approximately 1.99 million additional new registered shares with no par value with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. Each such share has a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the Company's share capital (collectively, the "New Shares"), representing approximately 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital prior to the Capital Increase. The Company's Supervisory Board has approved a respective resolution by the management board of the Company. BRAIN's main shareholder also participated in the Capital Increase.

It is intended that the New Shares shall be admitted to trading without a prospectus on 17 September 2021, and shall be included in the quotation of the existing shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 21 September 2021.


About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.

