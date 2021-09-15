DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase BRAIN Biotech AG successfully placed new share capital for the financing of further growth initiatives 15.09.2021 / 21:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Around 10% new shares successfully placed

- Approximately EUR 19 million proceeds for growth

The Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, successfully completed the issue of approximately 1.99 million new shares (corresponding to approx. 10% of the share capital) as part of a cash capital increase from authorised capital excluding subscription rights.

The new registered shares with no par value were allocated to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process and placed at an issue price of EUR 9.85 per new share. BRAIN's main shareholder participated in the capital increase.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN Biotech AG, states: "I like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support on our innovation path. In addition, I am very happy that we can welcome some new shareholders which have utilized this capital raising as an attractive entry point. The successful placement of new shares is a sign of confidence for us that the capital market supports our business strategy."

"The cash inflow from the capital increase will enable us to accelerate the development of our product pipeline, especially with a focus on the BRAIN Engineered Cas (BEC) technology. In addition, part of the proceeds will be used to finance acquisitions, to further expand our production capacity at Biocatalysts Ltd. and for the purchase of outstanding minority shareholdings in group subsidiaries", added Lukas Linnig, CFO BRAIN Biotech AG.



About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.