Ampcontrol and Tritium Shortlisted in Global "Charge On Innovation Challenge" to Decarbonise Mining Operations

Ampcontrol, in partnership with Tritium, has been announced as one of just 21 companies across the globe to be shortlisted for the "Charge On Innovation Challenge." Competing against international vendors such as Hitachi Group, Shell Consortium, Siemens, and Mitsui & Co., Ampcontrol and Tritium are honoured to be announced as one of the shortlisted innovators to further research and develop innovative electrical mining solutions.

L-R Paul Vazey (Ampcontrol Strategic Development Manager Energy) and James Kennedy (Tritium Co-Founder & CTO) (Photo: Business Wire)

Facilitated by Austmine, Australia's leading industry body for the mining equipment, technology and services sector, and sponsored by founding patrons BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale, the worldwide "Charge On Innovation Challenge" aims to solve one of the biggest mining challenges today: the decarbonisation of mining operations.

Ampcontrol Managing Director & CEO Rod Henderson said, "Technological breakthroughs are vital to our decarbonisation journey as we work toward zero emissions. Collaborative partnerships with organisations such as Tritium are critical to our research and development as they bring together innovative thinkers to deliver safer, cleaner, electrically operated solutions to the mining industry."

The scope for the challenge was to uncover novel, tangible solutions to large-scale haul truck electrification systems, reduce the consumption of diesel fuel and significantly lessen emissions from surface mine operations.

The challenge asked vendors to present interoperable solutions that can safely deliver electricity to large battery electric off-road haul trucks in a way that maintains or improves current productivity levels. Specifically, innovations were sought to identify mechanisms capable of producing in the order of 400kWh of electricity to each truck within a haul cycle (i.e., load, travel, dump, return, queue). The delivered electricity is to charge a battery, and if applicable, directly propel the truck.

"Tritium has a strong history of developing innovative solutions to difficult problems, whether it's fast charging technology for sub-arctic temperatures and the hottest deserts, or battery management systems for deep sea exploration," said James Kennedy, Tritium Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "That's why we built our DC fast charging technology with sealed enclosures and liquid cooling, to better protect our chargers in dusty, hot, corrosive and other industrial and harsh environments. Through this partnership with Ampcontrol, we will be applying our expertise in power electronics and high-power DC charging in harsh environments to develop a reliable technology solution to reduce emission in the sector."