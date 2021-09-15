checkAd

Ampcontrol and Tritium Shortlisted in Global "Charge On Innovation Challenge" to Decarbonise Mining Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 22:00  |  18   |   |   

Ampcontrol, in partnership with Tritium, has been announced as one of just 21 companies across the globe to be shortlisted for the "Charge On Innovation Challenge." Competing against international vendors such as Hitachi Group, Shell Consortium, Siemens, and Mitsui & Co., Ampcontrol and Tritium are honoured to be announced as one of the shortlisted innovators to further research and develop innovative electrical mining solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005919/en/

L-R Paul Vazey (Ampcontrol Strategic Development Manager Energy) and James Kennedy (Tritium Co-Founder & CTO) (Photo: Business Wire)

L-R Paul Vazey (Ampcontrol Strategic Development Manager Energy) and James Kennedy (Tritium Co-Founder & CTO) (Photo: Business Wire)

Facilitated by Austmine, Australia's leading industry body for the mining equipment, technology and services sector, and sponsored by founding patrons BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale, the worldwide "Charge On Innovation Challenge" aims to solve one of the biggest mining challenges today: the decarbonisation of mining operations.

Ampcontrol Managing Director & CEO Rod Henderson said, "Technological breakthroughs are vital to our decarbonisation journey as we work toward zero emissions. Collaborative partnerships with organisations such as Tritium are critical to our research and development as they bring together innovative thinkers to deliver safer, cleaner, electrically operated solutions to the mining industry."

The scope for the challenge was to uncover novel, tangible solutions to large-scale haul truck electrification systems, reduce the consumption of diesel fuel and significantly lessen emissions from surface mine operations.

The challenge asked vendors to present interoperable solutions that can safely deliver electricity to large battery electric off-road haul trucks in a way that maintains or improves current productivity levels. Specifically, innovations were sought to identify mechanisms capable of producing in the order of 400kWh of electricity to each truck within a haul cycle (i.e., load, travel, dump, return, queue). The delivered electricity is to charge a battery, and if applicable, directly propel the truck.

"Tritium has a strong history of developing innovative solutions to difficult problems, whether it's fast charging technology for sub-arctic temperatures and the hottest deserts, or battery management systems for deep sea exploration," said James Kennedy, Tritium Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "That's why we built our DC fast charging technology with sealed enclosures and liquid cooling, to better protect our chargers in dusty, hot, corrosive and other industrial and harsh environments. Through this partnership with Ampcontrol, we will be applying our expertise in power electronics and high-power DC charging in harsh environments to develop a reliable technology solution to reduce emission in the sector."

Seite 1 von 2
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ampcontrol and Tritium Shortlisted in Global "Charge On Innovation Challenge" to Decarbonise Mining Operations Ampcontrol, in partnership with Tritium, has been announced as one of just 21 companies across the globe to be shortlisted for the "Charge On Innovation Challenge." Competing against international vendors such as Hitachi Group, Shell Consortium, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy as ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Tritium Announces Addition of Edward T. Hightower, Managing Director of Motoring Ventures LLC, to the Combined Company’s Board of Directors Upon Closing of the Business Combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Tritium Announces AUD$40 million Private Placement Financing by Cigna Investments, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Tritium and Electric Era Collaborate on Energy Storage System for Electric Vehicle Chargers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Tritium and ReCharge Alaska Engineer Electric Vehicle Charging Solution Capable of Surviving Sub-Arctic Temperatures
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Tritium Announces Strategic Partnership With Solcon Industries to Increase Access to Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Infrastructure in Israel and Palestine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Tritium Pioneers Fast Chargers for the Mining Industry in Combination with Miller Technology’s Most Advanced Light Duty Mining Electric Vehicle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21More Than 300 Tritium Fast Chargers Expected to be Installed Across Australia by Evie Networks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten