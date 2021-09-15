Huron to Present at Virtual Sidoti Fall Investor Conference on September 22

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that James H. Roth, chief executive officer and John D. Kelly, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present to investors and financial analysts at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on Sept. 22-23, 2021.

Huron is scheduled to present on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed here.