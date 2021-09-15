Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Novel Dry Eye Product Candidate AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) Ophthalmic Solution Achieved Statistical Significance Over Multiple Symptoms and Signs in Successful Phase 2b Clinical Study for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today reported positive topline results of its Phase 2b clinical study, named COMET-1, for AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) (“AR-15512”) ophthalmic solution for the treatment of patients with dry eye disease. Management will host a conference call and provide accompanying slides to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET today.

The randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled Phase 2b clinical study was conducted at 15 sites throughout the United States and evaluated the efficacy and safety of AR-15512 in patients with dry eye disease. A total of 369 patients were randomized across three arms, AR-15512 (0.0014%), AR-15512 (0.003%) or AR-15512 vehicle, in each case dosed twice daily over 84 days. Patients were evaluated at Days 1, 14, 28 and 84.