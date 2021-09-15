AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on September 30, 2021

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13723182.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 before the market open on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 30, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 7, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13723182.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products, and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

