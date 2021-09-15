Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today highlighted a new analysis suggesting that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against circulating variants of concern, including in a vaccine effectiveness study conducted in partnership with Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) and in a separate recent publication by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, the Company shared a new analysis of follow-up through 1 year in the Phase 3 COVE study suggesting a lower risk of breakthrough infection in participants vaccinated more recently (median 8 months after first dose) compared to participants vaccinated last year (median 13 months after first dose). Manuscripts summarizing both findings have been posted to preprint servers and will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication.

“It is promising to see clinical and real-world evidence adding to the growing body of data on the effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “The increased risk of breakthrough infections in COVE study participants who were vaccinated last year compared to more recently illustrates the impact of waning immunity and supports the need for a booster to maintain high levels of protection. We hope these findings are helpful as health authorities and regulators continue to assess strategies for ending this pandemic.”

Real-World Effectiveness: Prospective Cohort Study at Kaiser Permanente Southern California (follow-up through June 30, 2021)

In a prospective cohort study at Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC), an analysis of 352,878 recipients of 2 doses of mRNA-1273 matched to 352,878 unvaccinated individuals found a vaccine effectiveness of 87% (99.3% CI: 85-90%) against COVID-19 diagnosis and 96% (99.3% CI: 91-98%) against COVID-19 hospitalization1. The study was conducted during the emergence of the Delta variant, which was identified in 47% of cases in fully vaccinated individuals. These data have been posted to a preprint server and submitted for peer review.

CDC Interim Estimates of COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness (June-August 2021)

Recent data published by the U.S. CDC2 examined vaccine efficacy across nine states based on 32,867 medical encounters including 14,636 hospitalizations between June and August 2021, during the time when the Delta variant became predominant in the United States. In the analysis, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 urgent care or emergency visit was 92% (95% CI: 89-93%) and against hospitalization was 95% (95% CI: 92-97%) at a median of 96 and 106 days respectively after vaccination. Across all age groups, vaccine efficacy was reported to be significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients than other COVID-19 vaccines.