checkAd

STORE Capital Announces Sherry L. Rexroad as New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the appointment of Sherry L. Rexroad as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Rexroad will begin her employment with STORE on October 18, 2021, and will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer on November 8, 2021, in connection with the planned retirement of the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, Catherine Long.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006079/en/

STORE Capital Announces Sherry L. Rexroad as New Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

STORE Capital Announces Sherry L. Rexroad as New Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Rexroad brings over 30 years of extensive leadership experience in REITs and real estate, finance, and capital markets. She was most recently Managing Director and Global Head of Business Development at BlackRock Global Real Asset Securities, where she applied her vast knowledge of REITs and real estate to launch BlackRock’s first real estate product that combines listed infrastructure and real estate securities. Previously, Ms. Rexroad was BlackRock’s Real Asset Securities team Co-Global Chief Investment Officer and Chair of the Investment Committee. In addition, she was a member of the BlackRock Americas Investment Stewardship Board, the BlackRock Fundamental Commission Oversight Committee, and the BlackRock Real Assets Sustainability Task Force. Ms. Rexroad was the first investor to be elected to the Nareit Advisory Board of Governors.

“Sherry is uniquely qualified to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer as we embark on our next chapter of growth and value creation for our many stakeholders, and we are delighted to welcome her to our executive leadership team. Her broad expertise, strong track record and deep and established relationships in our industry will add significant value to STORE’s platform,” said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Fedewa continued, “Sherry also has significant expertise in sustainability and ESG and has been a frequent speaker at Nareit and other venues, on integrating ESG strategies to improve long-term investment outcomes. Sustainability as it relates to both our investment portfolio and our customers’ business practices is central to STORE’s mission of generating long-term, attractive, risk-adjusted returns that benefit our stakeholders and we look forward to Sherry’s insights as we continue to build upon our sustainability, social responsibility, and strong governance practices.

“Finally, I would like to thank Cathy Long for her close collaboration and friendship over the past 20 years and for the many contributions she has made to STORE, especially building our outstanding finance and accounting team. We appreciate Cathy’s help in transitioning her role to Sherry and wish her all the best in her retirement,” concluded Ms. Fedewa.

Professional Background of Sherry L. Rexroad

Prior to Ms. Rexroad’s nine years at BlackRock, she was Senior Portfolio Manager, REITs, Americas at Aviva Investors North America where she built its REIT securities team, business development and marketing plans. Previously, she served nine years as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager at ING Clarion Real Estate Securities and played a key role in growing the firm’s assets. Earlier, Ms. Rexroad was Vice President, Assistant Portfolio Manager at AEW Capital Management and Facilities Manager for the mid-Atlantic five-state region of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Ms. Rexroad earned a Bachelor of Arts from Haverford College and a Master of Business Administration at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,700 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

STORE Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STORE Capital Announces Sherry L. Rexroad as New Chief Financial Officer STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the appointment of Sherry L. Rexroad as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy as ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:19 UhrBuffett-REIT Store Capital: Das ist eine Dividenden-Überraschung!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.09.21STORE Capital Increases Quarterly Dividend 6.9%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.09.21Top-Aktien mit 4 % Dividendenrendite – mindestens!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.09.21STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten