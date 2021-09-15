Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Oral SST5 Agonist CRN04777 Demonstrated Pharmacologic Proof-of-Concept with Strong Dose-dependent Suppression of Insulin Secretion in Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose Study

Management Hosting Webcast to Discuss Findings Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced positive preliminary findings from the single ascending dose (SAD) cohorts of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study with CRN04777 demonstrating pharmacologic proof-of-concept for this investigational oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist being developed as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).

“Congenital HI patients and their families live in constant fear of hypoglycemia. It is an ever-present danger that significantly impacts all aspects of daily life for these vulnerable patients and their families. Current treatment options are very limited and not universally effective, resulting in a high burden of care,” explained Chris Ferrara-Cook M.D, Ph.D., a pediatric endocrinologist and senior medical director at Crinetics who has specialized in the treatment of children with hyperinsulinism throughout her medical career.



Alan Krasner, M.D., chief medical officer at Crinetics, added, “We are very encouraged by these single ascending dose data that clearly demonstrate proof-of-SST5 agonism and resultant inhibition of insulin secretion with CRN04777 exposure in healthy volunteers. We are excited by the possibility that CRN04777 may serve as an oral treatment to normalize glucose levels in any child born with congenital HI regardless of their specific genetic mutation and eagerly look forward to better understanding its full potential with additional clinical studies.”

The 80 healthy volunteers who enrolled in the SAD cohorts were administered oral doses of CRN04777 (0.5 mg to 120 mg) or placebo. The pharmacologic effects of CRN04777 were evaluated using two distinct methods. First, oral administration of CRN04777 showed rapid dose-dependent suppression of insulin secretion in response to an intravenous bolus of glucose in an Intravenous Glucose Tolerance Test, or IVGTT. In a second method, oral administration of CRN04777 rapidly eliminated the need for IV glucose support in individuals who were administered a sulfonylurea, a class of drugs that induces insulin secretion analogous to the most common genetic defect in congenital HI patients. The reductions in insulin secretion and resulting changes in plasma glucose in these pharmacologic evaluations suggest that CRN04777 binds and activates pancreatic β-cell SST5 to inhibit insulin secretion, as designed. CRN04777 was well tolerated in the healthy volunteers who enrolled in these SAD cohorts and all adverse events were considered mild or moderate.