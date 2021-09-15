checkAd

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Oral SST5 Agonist CRN04777 Demonstrated Pharmacologic Proof-of-Concept with Strong Dose-dependent Suppression of Insulin Secretion in Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 22:01  |  12   |   |   

CRN04777 Phase 1 Program Progressing to Multiple Ascending Dose Cohorts to Advance Development as a Treatment for Congenital Hyperinsulinisms

Demonstrated Dose-dependent Reductions in Glucose-stimulated and Sulfonylurea-induced Insulin Secretion

Management Hosting Webcast to Discuss Findings Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced positive preliminary findings from the single ascending dose (SAD) cohorts of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study with CRN04777 demonstrating pharmacologic proof-of-concept for this investigational oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist being developed as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).

“Congenital HI patients and their families live in constant fear of hypoglycemia. It is an ever-present danger that significantly impacts all aspects of daily life for these vulnerable patients and their families. Current treatment options are very limited and not universally effective, resulting in a high burden of care,” explained Chris Ferrara-Cook M.D, Ph.D., a pediatric endocrinologist and senior medical director at Crinetics who has specialized in the treatment of children with hyperinsulinism throughout her medical career.

Alan Krasner, M.D., chief medical officer at Crinetics, added, “We are very encouraged by these single ascending dose data that clearly demonstrate proof-of-SST5 agonism and resultant inhibition of insulin secretion with CRN04777 exposure in healthy volunteers. We are excited by the possibility that CRN04777 may serve as an oral treatment to normalize glucose levels in any child born with congenital HI regardless of their specific genetic mutation and eagerly look forward to better understanding its full potential with additional clinical studies.”

The 80 healthy volunteers who enrolled in the SAD cohorts were administered oral doses of CRN04777 (0.5 mg to 120 mg) or placebo. The pharmacologic effects of CRN04777 were evaluated using two distinct methods. First, oral administration of CRN04777 showed rapid dose-dependent suppression of insulin secretion in response to an intravenous bolus of glucose in an Intravenous Glucose Tolerance Test, or IVGTT. In a second method, oral administration of CRN04777 rapidly eliminated the need for IV glucose support in individuals who were administered a sulfonylurea, a class of drugs that induces insulin secretion analogous to the most common genetic defect in congenital HI patients. The reductions in insulin secretion and resulting changes in plasma glucose in these pharmacologic evaluations suggest that CRN04777 binds and activates pancreatic β-cell SST5 to inhibit insulin secretion, as designed. CRN04777 was well tolerated in the healthy volunteers who enrolled in these SAD cohorts and all adverse events were considered mild or moderate.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Oral SST5 Agonist CRN04777 Demonstrated Pharmacologic Proof-of-Concept with Strong Dose-dependent Suppression of Insulin Secretion in Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose Study CRN04777 Phase 1 Program Progressing to Multiple Ascending Dose Cohorts to Advance Development as a Treatment for Congenital Hyperinsulinisms Demonstrated Dose-dependent Reductions in Glucose-stimulated and Sulfonylurea-induced Insulin Secretion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Syneos Health Acquires StudyKIK
Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings for Grupo ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...