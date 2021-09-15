checkAd

IMA Medical Group Signs Agreement with MedAvail to Open Four SpotRx Locations in Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, expects to open an initial four SpotRx locations in 2021 with IMA Medical Group in Florida.

In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery will be available to patients at four IMA Medical clinic locations in central Florida. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.

“We are pleased to partner with the IMA group, broadening our footprint in Florida with the addition of this growing network of clinics that provides exceptional care to Medicare patients,” said Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “We look forward to offering the convenience of our pharmacy services to IMA’s Medicare patients and continuing our efforts in Florida to address medication access and adherence.”

IMA Medical Group is an independent provider of high-quality primary medical and wellness services in Central Florida. SpotRx's interactive kiosks provide IMA patients easy, in-clinic access to prescription medications.

With the SpotRx embedded pharmacy model, IMA patients will receive:

  • Immediate access to prescriptions at the four IMA wellness centers
  • Free contactless next-day home delivery for all prescriptions and over-the-counter medications
  • Follow up care calls from a local SpotRx pharmacist after receiving the prescription
  • Refill reminder calls on all chronic medications to schedule free delivery or in-clinic pickup
  • Instant access to SpotRx pharmacists via kiosk or phone

“IMA provides high quality, patient-centered primary care to the patients we serve,” said Dr. Mark Leenay, Chief Executive Officer of IMA Medical Group. “We are continuously assessing our programs to ensure that we are providing the highest standards of care to our patients. To that end, we are excited about our innovative partnership with SpotRx to embed pharmacies directly into our clinics as part of a continued expansion of services within our health centers.”

About IMA Medical Group

IMA Medical Group provides high quality primary medical and wellness services focusing on improving patient care, reducing costs, and offering convenient services for patients, their families and caregivers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, IMA serves patients in 21 medical centers across Central Florida including Orlando, Lakeland, Davenport, Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Clermont, Oviedo, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, and Tampa, where over 70 physicians and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to over 40,000 members in partnership with all leading Medicare Health Plans. For more information, please visit www.imamedicalgroup.com.

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings Inc.

MedAvail Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMA Medical Group Signs Agreement with MedAvail to Open Four SpotRx Locations in Florida MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, expects to open an initial four SpotRx locations in 2021 with IMA Medical Group in Florida. In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy as ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21MedAvail to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten