United Natural Foods to Release Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on September 28, 2021

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, ended July 31, 2021, the morning of Tuesday September 28, 2021. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 682-3423 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 9758192. An audio webcast of the conference call, and materials referenced during the call, will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.unfi.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.




