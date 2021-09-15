Amundi US Declares Monthly Distribution for Pioneer Closed-End Fund

Record Date: October 19, 2021

Payable: October 29, 2021

Ticker Taxable Funds Distribution

Per Share Change From

Previous Month MIO Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. $0.0350 -

Market

Price Market Price

Distribution Rate NAV NAV

Distribution Rate Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. $20.19 2.08% $19.88 2.11%

If the Fund estimates that any portion of its distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of the Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of its fiscal year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders. A return of capital is not a distribution of income or capital gains from the Fund, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance, and should not be considered "yield" or "income."