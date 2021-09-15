ATEC to Feature Comprehensive Procedural Solutions at NASS 2021

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company’s comprehensive procedural portfolio will be featured at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from September 29 through October 1, 2021.

“We are excited to feature the breadth of clinically distinct products and procedures that ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine has developed and released,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and CEO. “At this year's NASS meeting, we will highlight novel solutions like the PTP approach, EOS imaging and the InVictus posterior fixation system, each of which brings unprecedented clinical benefits into the operating room. We intend to make it profoundly clear that ATEC is committed to improving the surgical experience in spine and we are well on our way to becoming the industry's standard bearer.”