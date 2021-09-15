checkAd

WSFS Management to Meet with Analysts and Investors at the Stephens Annual Bank Forum

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate virtually in the 2021 Stephens Annual Bank Forum on September 22, 2021. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the discussion.

Presentation Materials: WSFS will present its current Investor Presentation, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.1 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $26.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic C. Canuso
(302) 571-6833
dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact:
Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com





