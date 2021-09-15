checkAd

NeuBase to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 22:05   

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit being held September 20 – 23.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit 

Date: Tuesday, September 21st
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines which can be designed to increase, decrease, or change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve genetic defects that drive disease. NeuBase’s targeted PATrOL therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the DNA or RNA level by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neuromuscular, neurological and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact: 
Daniel Ferry 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 430-7576 
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

NeuBase Media Contact:
Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
Little Dog Communications Inc.
+1 (858) 344-8091
jessica@litldog.com





