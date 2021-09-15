checkAd

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Participation at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company’s leadership team will participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference to be held September 22-23, 2021. JP Roehm, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Moerbeek, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast link for the live presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.iea.net/investors. A replay will also be available following the event.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 240 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy-civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest Company news and events.

Contact:

Kimberly Esterkin
ADDO Investor Relations
iea@addo.com
310-829-5400




