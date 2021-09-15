Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Participation at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company’s leadership team will participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference to be held September 22-23, 2021. JP Roehm, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Moerbeek, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



A webcast link for the live presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.iea.net/investors. A replay will also be available following the event.