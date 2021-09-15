checkAd

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases of the immune system resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit and participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.

Details are as follows:
Conference: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time: 11:35 a.m. ET
Presentation Webcast Link

Conference: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Fireside Chat Webcast Link

Live webcasts of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit and Cantor Global Healthcare Conference events will be available on the investors section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. After the live webcasts, the events will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases of the immune system resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a number of clinical trials, including a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with Severe Congenital Neutropenia and other chronic neutropenia disorders. X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is discovering and developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

Investors and Media: 
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Mónica Rouco Molina
Senior Account Executive
LifeSci Communications
mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com





