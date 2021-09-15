checkAd

Snap Inc. to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Evan Spiegel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on September 22, 2021 at 4:35 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

