 Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per share to holders of record as of September 30, 2021 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on October 18, 2021.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,682 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,587 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 14 consecutive years, most recently ranking #8.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

