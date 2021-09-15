checkAd

AirBoss Obtains Receipt for Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 22:12  |  101   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that it has obtained a receipt for its preliminary short form base shelf prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Following the issuance of a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”), the Company may issue and sell up to, in the aggregate, C$200 million (or the equivalent in other currencies) of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units or any combination thereof (collectively, the “Securities”) to the public in Canada during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus is effective.

Should the Company decide to offer Securities to the public during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains in effect, the specific terms, including the use of net proceeds from the relevant offering, would be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus, which would be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The Company may also offer Securities from time to time in private investments or in public offerings which are not made pursuant to the Base Shelf Prospectus.

The Company has no current intention or plan to effect an offering of Securities under the Base Shelf Prospectus.   The filing of the Base Shelf Prospectus is expected to provide flexibility for the Company to execute against its stated business objectives going forward. Although the Company will always first rely on available cash to execute its objectives, this additional flexibility will allow the Company to efficiently convert any transformational opportunity that may arise, given the compressed deal time frames currently being seen in the markets.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

