Route1 Announces Acquisition of Spyrus Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, Inc. ("Spyrus").

Based in San Jose, California, Spyrus develops and manufactures cryptographic products, including the SPYCOS smart card operating system, enabling strong protection for data-in-motion, data-at-rest and data-in-process. For more than 20 years, Spyrus has delivered encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to U.S. defense and civilian agencies, international government, financial, and healthcare enterprises.