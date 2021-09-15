checkAd

Route1 Announces Acquisition of Spyrus Solutions

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 22:15  |  50   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, Inc. ("Spyrus").

Based in San Jose, California, Spyrus develops and manufactures cryptographic products, including the SPYCOS smart card operating system, enabling strong protection for data-in-motion, data-at-rest and data-in-process. For more than 20 years, Spyrus has delivered encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to U.S. defense and civilian agencies, international government, financial, and healthcare enterprises.

With the acquisition of Spyrus, Route1 is proactively responding to the marketplace to better achieve the mission of leveraging technology to build smarter, safer communities with:

  • Products providing safe application execution environment - mitigating the risk of malware introduction;
  • Modules to create secure Internet of Things interactions across all sectors - from military applications to consumer electronics;
  • Cryptographically enabled MicroSD cards to secure mobile communications for governments and citizens; and
  • Next generation of high-performance encrypted data storage devices - from portable flash drives to embedded solid state drives - complemented with high assurance management and control platform.

Spyrus Products

  • USB Solid State Drives - high assurance data encryption devices with Rosetta-based cryptographic elements for most sensitive military, government and commercial applications.
  • MicroSD Format Cryptographic Tokens and Storage Devices - cryptographic authentication and encryption capabilities combined with secure storage in a form factor that can be deployed, amongst other applications, within mobile phones and devices.
  • DevicePatrol - comprehensive endpoint management platform, providing the highest levels of data at rest protection ("DAR") and mitigating the risk of security breaches to an organization's infrastructure.
  • NcryptNshare - software solution that allows geographically dispersed teams to securely collaborate over unsecured communication paths, ensuring the protection of critical data and critical workflows.

The Spyrus Team

Seite 1 von 4
Route1 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Route1 Announces Acquisition of Spyrus Solutions TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Fiore Gold Files Amended Pan Mine Technical Report
Pampa Metals Reports Drilling Results Indicative of a Porphyry System at Its Cerro Buenos Aires ...
Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
374Water Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Provide Strategic Input to Advance the Company ...
Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Friendly Copper-Gold Project in South Central ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Route1 Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen