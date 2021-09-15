Route1 Announces Acquisition of Spyrus Solutions
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, Inc. ("Spyrus").
Based in San Jose, California, Spyrus develops and manufactures cryptographic products, including the SPYCOS smart card operating system, enabling strong protection for data-in-motion, data-at-rest and data-in-process. For more than 20 years, Spyrus has delivered encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to U.S. defense and civilian agencies, international government, financial, and healthcare enterprises.
With the acquisition of Spyrus, Route1 is proactively responding to the marketplace to better achieve the mission of leveraging technology to build smarter, safer communities with:
- Products providing safe application execution environment - mitigating the risk of malware introduction;
- Modules to create secure Internet of Things interactions across all sectors - from military applications to consumer electronics;
- Cryptographically enabled MicroSD cards to secure mobile communications for governments and citizens; and
- Next generation of high-performance encrypted data storage devices - from portable flash drives to embedded solid state drives - complemented with high assurance management and control platform.
Spyrus Products
- USB Solid State Drives - high assurance data encryption devices with Rosetta-based cryptographic elements for most sensitive military, government and commercial applications.
- MicroSD Format Cryptographic Tokens and Storage Devices - cryptographic authentication and encryption capabilities combined with secure storage in a form factor that can be deployed, amongst other applications, within mobile phones and devices.
- DevicePatrol - comprehensive endpoint management platform, providing the highest levels of data at rest protection ("DAR") and mitigating the risk of security breaches to an organization's infrastructure.
- NcryptNshare - software solution that allows geographically dispersed teams to securely collaborate over unsecured communication paths, ensuring the protection of critical data and critical workflows.
The Spyrus Team
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare