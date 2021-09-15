checkAd

UDR Prices $200 Million of 3.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031

15.09.2021   

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it has priced an offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2031. The notes were priced at 106.388% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from August 15, 2021 to yield 2.259%.

The notes will be a further issuance of and will be fungible with and will be consolidated and form a single series with the $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2031 issued on August 15, 2019 (CUSIP No. 90265EAR1). Upon completion of the offering, the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2031 notes will be $600 million.

Interest is payable on the notes semiannually on February 15 and August 15 with the first interest payment on the additional notes due February 15, 2022, which is the next regular interest payment date for the existing 2031 notes. The notes will mature on August 15, 2031 unless redeemed prior to that date.

The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by United Dominion Realty, L.P.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for planned acquisitions and other investments, including the Company’s existing development and Developer Capital Program pipeline, working capital, repayment of currently outstanding indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on September 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

US Bancorp, Citigroup, Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities, Truist Securities and RBC Capital Markets are the joint book-running managers for the offering. PNC Capital Markets LLC, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are the co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s currently effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You may obtain copies of the pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting (i) U.S. Bancorp, 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Toll-free: 1 877-558-2607; or (ii) Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Toll-free: 1-800-831-9146, or by emailing prospectus@citi.com.

Wertpapier


