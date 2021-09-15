Equity Residential Declares Third Quarter Dividends

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 27, 2021.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 17, 2021 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.