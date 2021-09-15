checkAd

Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces $126 Million Logistics Centre Acquisition and $110 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Industrial Income REIT (“Summit” or the “REIT”) (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase two newly-constructed Class A logistics centres totaling 725,000 square feet of gross leasable area (the “Logistics Centre”) located in Calgary, Alberta close to the Calgary International Airport. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter 2021. Summit is expected to pay $126.0 million for the Logistics Centre, financed by the net proceeds from a $110 million bought deal equity offering, discussed below, and cash on hand, generating an attractive stabilized capitalization rate of approximately 4.3%.

The Logistics Centre consists of two brand-new, state-of-the-art logistics buildings with 36-foot clear ceiling heights, energy efficient LED lighting, high volume sprinkler systems, numerous loading docks and additional outside trailer parking. The first property, built in 2020, totals 525,000 square feet and is 100% occupied by one of the largest global online retailers under a ten-year lease. The second property totals 200,000 square feet and is currently under construction with an expected completion date of October 2021. Over 60% of the second property has been pre-leased to an existing tenant of the REIT who has an option to lease the balance of the building. The Logistics Centre was developed through a partnership between Montez Corporation and Hopewell Development LP.

“We are very pleased to be selectively adding these highly accretive properties to our portfolio from Hopewell given their proven track record of developing state of the art industrial and logistics facilities across North America and look forward to working with them in the future,” commented Dayna Gibbs, Chief Operating Officer. “The Calgary industrial market has strengthened significantly over the last several months with improved occupancies and near-record absorption. The quality of the tenant base of these two brand new properties is exceptional and will positively contribute to growing our cash flow in the years to come,” Ms. Gibbs added.

