Invitation Homes Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, announced that it has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge. In joining the pledge, the Company commits to further improving diversity and inclusion within Invitation Homes and the business community.

“We believe diversity and inclusion within the workplace is essential, and we’ve been on a journey to educate ourselves and to refine and improve our approach. This evolution matters because we believe it’s important that everyone is able to safely bring their whole selves to work every day and that we celebrate the fact that our singular differences make us stronger together,” said Dallas Tanner, Invitation Homes President & CEO. “We are proud to join the nearly 2,000 companies that share in this commitment and hope to be a leading example in progressing these efforts.”