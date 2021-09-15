checkAd

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable to Expand into Solar Energy Through Acquisition of Majority Ownership Interest in Leading Solar Installation Firm Fosler Construction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 22:30  |  51   |   |   

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in Illinois-based solar energy contractor Fosler Construction Company Inc. (“Fosler Construction”), significantly enhancing its capabilities in solar energy. The transaction is expected to close at the end of September 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Fosler Construction will be part of B&W’s Renewable segment and will continue to be led by its Chief Executive Officer Paul Fosler, who will retain a minority ownership in the company.

Fosler Construction provides commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar services and owns two community solar projects in Illinois being developed under the Illinois Solar for All program. Founded in 1998 and employing approximately 120 people, it recently ranked in the top 10 percent of Inc. 5000’s listing of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company has a track record of successfully completing solar projects profitably with union labor and aligning its model with a growing number of renewable project incentives in the U.S. The company is positioned to capitalize on the high-growth solar market in the U.S., with a near-term pipeline of more than 1 gigawatt of solar capacity.

“This transaction aligns with B&W’s aggressive growth and expansion of our clean and renewable energy businesses,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Fosler Construction is an established leader in the commercial and utility solar business, and we’re excited about the many opportunities we see to work together to capitalize on a North American solar market that is expected to have a high rate of growth over the next five years.”

“B&W’s strong presence in the energy industry will provide the synergies and scale to support Fosler Construction’s growth, including sales and operational support, and the resources of a larger parent company. Fosler Construction’s expertise in the growing solar market, combined with B&W’s access to its existing customer relationships and resources to support larger projects, will allow us to aggressively pursue our ongoing renewable energy expansion and diversification. We’re thrilled to welcome the Fosler Construction employees to the B&W family,” Young said.

