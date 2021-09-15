Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Closing of Business Combination with Aria Energy LLC and Archaea Energy LLC

Concurrent with the completion of the business combination, RAC has changed its name to Archaea Energy Inc. Commencing at the open of trading on September 16, 2021, Archaea’s Class A common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “LFG” and “LFG WS,” respectively.

Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea” or “the Company”), formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp. (“RAC”), announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Aria Energy LLC (“Aria”) and Archaea Energy LLC (“Archaea Energy”), creating the industry leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) platform.

The transaction was unanimously approved by RAC’s Board of Directors and was approved at a special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of RAC’s stockholders on September 9, 2021. More than 99% of the votes cast on the business combination proposal at the Special Meeting were in favor of approving the business combination. RAC’s stockholders also voted to approve all other proposals presented at the Special Meeting.

“We are excited to complete our business combination, which enables us to continue rapidly developing our robust inventory of highly economic, low-risk RNG projects,” said Nick Stork, Archaea’s Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank each member of the Archaea and Aria teams for their diligent efforts in getting us to this point, and I am excited about the dedication we will continue to bring to reach our next phase of growth as the only scale producer of renewable natural gas.”

“While significant work has brought us here, in many ways today is also day one for Archaea. We are on a mission to break through the status quo and create a new paradigm in RNG development by integrating our team’s expertise with an innovative, technology-driven approach to project development and a differentiated commercial strategy de-risked by long-term contracts. We are laser-focused on delivering on our strategic objectives, creating value for our stakeholders, and enabling our partners to reduce their respective carbon footprints and achieve their sustainability goals.”

The business combination was primarily funded by approximately $237 million of cash from RAC’s cash-in-trust, $220 million in proceeds from corporate level debt, and $300 million from the previously announced private investment in public equity (“PIPE). The Company also entered into $133 million of project financing in early 2021 related to Project Assai, a high-Btu RNG facility under construction near Scranton, Pennsylvania, which is expected to be completed in 1Q 2022.