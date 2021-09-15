Cerence to Present at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The format for the conference will be a fireside chat featuring Mark Gallenberger, Cerence CFO, and Rich Yerganian, Vice President of Investor Relations.



The event will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources