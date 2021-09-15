checkAd

D-BOX announces the election of its directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 3, 2021 were elected at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of the shareholders.

The voting results are as follows:

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD
Sébastien Mailhot 71,897,975 92.59% 5,758,052 7.41%
Brigitte Bourque 71,250,925 91.75% 6,405,102 8.25%
Luc Martin 71,923,337 92.62% 5,732,690 7.38%
Denis Chamberland 71,892,047 92.58% 5,763,980 7.42%
Louis P. Bernier 71,086,337 91.54% 6,569,690 8.46%
Ève Laurier 71,924,925 92.62% 5,731,102 7.38%
Jean-Pierre Trahan 71,199,521 91.69% 6,456,506 8.31%

ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Stéphane Vidal David Montpetit
Vice President, Marketing and Communication Chief Financial Officer
450-442-3003, ext. 373 450-442-3003, ext. 296
svidal@d-box.com dmontpetit@d-box.com




