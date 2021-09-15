checkAd

Surgalign Appoints Sheryl Conley as Chair of the Board of Directors

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that Sheryl Conley will be appointed to the role of non-executive Chair of the Surgalign Board of Directors, effective September 14, 2021.

Conley was appointed to the Board as a director on May 4, 2021, during the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. She has more than 35 years of expertise and broad-based executive leadership experience in the orthopedic medical device industry running full P&L business segments, global brand management, marketing, sales, product development, commercial and manufacturing operations.

“Sheryl has been an incredible addition to our Board and we are excited for her to now help guide the development of our Company as we position ourselves to be leaders in the evolution of surgery through the application of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and augmented reality,” said Terry Rich, President and CEO of Surgalign. “Sheryl’s extensive experience in the medical device industry, public company executive leadership and experience in strategic transformations, along with her public board experience will further drive our mission to change surgery.”

Conley served as President and CEO of OrthoWorx, Inc., a community-based initiative that works strategically and collaboratively with the orthopedic industry, from 2012-2017. Prior to that, she spent 25 years with Zimmer, Inc. in a series of escalating management roles where her last role was Group President and Chief Marketing Officer. Conley is a recognized leader of innovation and creation of new markets in the orthopedic medical device space. She provided key leadership in the development and commercial release of more than 50 industry-leading brands. She currently serves as the President and Board Member of AcceLINX, Inc., a musculoskeletal health business accelerator (March 2017— present) and since 2019 has been a board director for Neuronetics, Inc. a medical technology company focused on developing products that improve the quality of life for patients suffering from psychiatric disorders.

