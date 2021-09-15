checkAd

RAMM Pharma Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or “RAMM”) (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical and other cannabis-based products, announces that Mr. Sergio Martines has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. The Company wishes Mr. Martines success in his future endeavors.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products with a unique and diversified international production and sales platform. The Company operates an established pharmaceutical and medical product business in Uruguay which has developed several medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products that have been authorized for sale and/or compassionate use in several Latin American countries. RAMM also has a pipeline of new products including registered cannabis-based nutrition and specialized veterinary products in various stages of approval and development, produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility in Montevideo, Uruguay. In Europe, RAMM’s vertically integrated operations are based in Ragusa, Italy and include a hemp cultivation platform, a large extraction and processing facility, in the final stages of commissioning, to produce an extensive line of CBD Formulations, APIs, wellness products and two retail stores dedicated to its Marishanti cosmetic line.

RAMM Pharma Corp. includes its wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.RAMMpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Guillermo Delmonte
Chief Operating Officer of RAMM
+598 92 223 131
info@RAMMpharma.com





